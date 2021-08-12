Stocks are mixed as traders focus on data and Chinese regulations.

On Thursday, stock markets diverged as traders analyzed economic data from both sides of the Atlantic, as well as China’s plans to tighten regulation across a wider range of industries.

In early trade, the Dow and S&P 500 dropped from record highs, a day after investors were encouraged by signs that consumer price inflation is slowing. The Nasdaq, which is heavily focused on technology, also fell.

The decline occurred as new data released on Thursday revealed that wholesale price inflation surged in July.

According to Schwab analysts, Wall Street has been “showing a muted reaction thus far to a hotter-than-expected read” in the producer price index.

Concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon dismantle its huge stimulus measures to prevent the economy from overheating were soothed by the consumer price index a day earlier.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims in the United States decreased last week, indicating that the labor market is improving.

Even though official numbers showed Britain’s economy revived in the second quarter as it began to emerge from lockup, the Paris and Frankfurt indices were up, while the FTSE 100 in London was down.

As China signaled stronger anti-monopoly laws and fines over the next five years, Asian markets ended largely lower.

In the meantime, the dollar has remained stable.

Oil prices plummeted as the International Energy Agency predicted that global crude demand will expand at a slower pace this year than originally estimated, and the spread of Covid’s Delta version prompted more lockdowns.

After a recent period of pressure triggered by concerns about the fast-spreading Delta strain, stocks had a mainly good week.

However, Asian stocks took a knock on Thursday as the Chinese Communist Party’s highest decision-making body issued instructions calling for “centralised special rectification,” which is propaganda talk for more government interference.

The instructions said that sectors such as finance, public health, education, and food and medicine manufacture would be targeted.

In recent months, markets have been roiled by a government crackdown on Chinese sectors ranging from technology to education.

According to Jeffrey Halley of OANDA, the reason Asian stock market losses were not as severe on Thursday could be that “investors are becoming more accepting of the ‘new normal.'”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.3 percent at 35,393.69 points.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.4 percent at 7,192.21.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.7 percent at 15,939.58.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.4 percent at 6,883.82.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,225.53, up 0.5 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.2 percent at 28,015.02. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.5 percent at 26,517.82. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,524.74, down 0.2 percent (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1730, down from $1.1743.

Euro/dollar: $1.1730, down from $1.1743.

The pound is currently trading at $1.3837 against the dollar.