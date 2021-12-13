Stocks are mixed, and the dollar is firming ahead of central bank rate decisions.

The start of a week that will be dominated by central bank interest rate decisions amid increasing inflation will be characterized by major European and Asian stock markets trading uneven Monday.

“Equity markets appear to be taking a positive attitude toward recent events, despite the fact that US inflation rose to its highest level in 39 years on Friday, amidst growing fear that central banks are massively behind the curve,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

This week, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank will all meet to discuss monetary policy.

According to analysts, the development of the Omicron coronavirus strain could cause major central banks to remain cautious and delay hiking interest rates despite rising prices.

Despite the recent surge in US consumer prices, Wall Street hit a new high on Friday, and the market expects the Fed to hike interest rates at least twice in 2022.

“Global equities had a strong run last week, and we’ll see if the goodwill continues,” said Chris Weston, Pepperstone Financial’s head of research.

He believes that the Fed’s actions, as well as fresh advancements in the Omicron version, will determine attitude.

The dollar gained ground against key rivals on Monday, including the British pound, which, like the FTSE 100 stock index, was dragged down by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warning of an impending “tidal wave” of Omicron.

Johnson has pushed out a deadline and now intends to provide a booster shot to all adults in the UK by the end of the year.

In the aftermath of Omicron, a group of airlines accused the UK government of taking a “haphazard and disproportionate approach” to travel restrictions, and urged more government assistance to avoid a “permanent scarring” of the business.

In other business news, Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime announced it will postpone a planned $767 million IPO in Hong Kong after the US placed it on a no-fly list on human rights concerns in Xinjiang.

It submitted a statement with the Hong Kong stock market saying it would delay its listing “to protect the interests of potential investors” as it considers the consequences of being placed on the blacklist.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent to 7,288.23 points in London.

DAX is up 1.0 percent to 15,780.89 points in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.2 percent at 7,007.10.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,232.75, up 0.8 percent. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo is up 0.7 percent at 28,640.49. (close) The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.2 points. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.