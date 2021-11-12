Stocks are largely rising in response to the expected rise in inflation.

At the end of a week marked by rising inflation fears, stock markets mainly rose on Friday.

The euro fell to a 15-month low against the dollar before stabilizing, with the dollar benefiting from predictions of a Federal Reserve rate hike due to rising inflation in the world’s largest economy.

This week, data from China’s number two economy revealed growing expenses, while results from Europe’s largest economy, Germany, on Friday added to inflationary concerns.

“After German wholesale selling prices reached 15.2 percent year-on-year, we saw a new reminder of the underlying inflationary pressure on businesses and consumers,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

“Investors are concerned about recent Chinese and US inflation readings, and the dollar has gained momentum as a result.”

The fact that German wholesale prices have risen to their greatest level since 1974, according to Mahony, “highlights that European businesses are definitely experiencing the same price pressures as their counterparts in the United States and China.”

As supply chain disruptions and pay hikes normalize, markets are watching to see if the global inflation spike will subside.

A better-than-expected earnings season, despite the price increase, has given investors hope that the economic recovery is still on track.

“We still don’t expect inflation to derail the equity rally,” said Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management. “Inflation could remain elevated in the coming months, and each inflation release that comes in above expectations has the potential to cause volatility in rate and equity markets,” he added.

Nonetheless, the possibility of higher rates has supported the dollar, which touched a four-year high against the yen this week and had a good run against the British pound.

Oil prices fell sharply on Friday, owing to concerns about weakening demand.

Elsewhere Two of the world’s largest corporations unveiled massive reorganization plans on Friday.

Johnson & Johnson, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company, announced that it would split into two firms, one focusing on pharmaceuticals and the other on consumer goods.

It comes after Toshiba, a Japanese conglomerate, announced that it will split into three firms in response to a drive by investors to increase the company’s stock after a time of massive upheaval.

Within two years, the board-approved proposal will spin off two firms from the remainder of Toshiba’s activities, one focusing on infrastructure and the other on devices, both of which will eventually be public.

The FTSE 100 index in London is down 0.3 percent at 7,359.50 points.

Frankfurt – DAX: 16,113.05, up 0.2 percent.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.4 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.