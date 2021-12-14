Stocks are jittery ahead of interest rate decisions.

On Tuesday, European and US equities mainly fell as investors remained cautious ahead of this week’s important interest rate decisions, however UK stocks were boosted by positive labor market data.

After a dramatic bounce last week, world oil prices fell on concerns about the impact of a surge in new coronavirus infections on demand.

Central bank policymakers are grappling with surging inflation, which has been fueled in large part by soaring energy prices.

At the same time, many investors are concerned that the Omicron variety may jeopardize the global recovery.

“Investors should expect stock markets to be volatile in the remaining days of the week as central banks from large economies such as the United States, Europe, and England are likely to express their monetary policies,” said Naeem Aslam of AvaTrade.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve will publish its latest interest-rate decision, which might send a strong signal for rate hikes in 2022.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England will both release statements.

“The question this week is whether central banks see inflation or Omicron as the greater concern,” said currency trading site Oanda analyst Crag Erlam.

“Omicron has obviously cast a large shadow of doubt over the economy’s prospects in the next months, just as several countries prepare to tighten monetary policy,” he added.

Erlam believes that, rather than tightening borrowing conditions, some policymakers would warn of coming action this week, given the majority assumption that inflation pressures will lessen.

Elsewhere Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors focused on the Omicron coronavirus type and the Chinese housing market’s difficulties.

Following a solid performance last week, equities have sunk this week as Britain became the latest country to step up its response to the Omicron strain, and China reported its first case, raising fears that the global recovery could be jeopardized.

Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney all deteriorated as a result of these anxieties.

Both Hong Kong and Shanghai ended the day with losses, weighed down by the Chinese housing market’s continuing troubles, precipitated by Evergrande’s stunning fall from grace.

Shimao, a developer, became the latest company to get caught in the dragnet on Tuesday, when its stock fell to its lowest level in a decade.

The decision by Chinese start-up SenseTime to postpone a $767 million IPO in Hong Kong on Monday also startled markets, illustrating the risks investors face as relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorate.