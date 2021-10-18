Stocks are falling due to poor China data and inflation fears.

Following a volatile Asian day, US and European stock markets dropped on Monday, as investors focused on disappointing Chinese data and concerns that soaring inflation may lead to tighter global monetary policy.

As a crackdown on its property industry and an energy crisis began to bite, China’s economic growth slowed to 4.9 percent in July-September, slower than projections.

“With earnings season ratcheting up, investors were a little cautious, and lingering fears about inflation also held the markets back a little,” said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Meanwhile, further evidence appeared that China, the world’s second largest economy, is slowing down,” he continued.

Elsewhere Oil prices rose to multi-year highs on Monday, owing to restricted supply and rising demand, before relinquishing their gains.

“The exuberance of last week has given way to fears that rising energy costs might well translate into poorer growth, as well as the danger of some probable policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” CMC Markets UK analyst Michael Hewson said.

While Europe’s main markets closed the day in the red, the Dow was close to breaking even by late morning, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both modestly positive.

Bitcoin climbed above $62,800 on hopes that US regulators will make the cryptocurrency more appealing to traditional investors, before reversing course and trading around $62,000.

It had reached an all-time high of $64,870 in April before plummeting due to regulatory concerns in China.

Traders weighed weekend comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey against the backdrop of simmering inflationary concerns on Monday.

High inflation, according to Lagarde, is “mostly temporary,” implying that the ECB’s accommodative monetary policy will continue.

Bailey, on the other hand, warned that the Bank of England might “had to act” to combat growing inflation, implying that the main interest rate, which is currently at a record low of 0.1 percent, could be raised soon.

“The contrast between two central bank governors could scarcely be more stark,” Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann said.

Companies’ borrowing costs rise when interest rates rise, putting pressure on their stock values.

Borrowing costs have lately been raised by some central banks, notably those in South Korea and New Zealand.

“Greater inflationary pressures are placing increasing pressure on central banks to act,” Mahoney warned.

During the pandemic, low interest rates and massive central bank stimulus helped to keep the economy afloat.

The US Federal Reserve, on the other hand, is projected to start reducing its stimulus before the end of the year.

