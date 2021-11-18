Stocks are falling due to inflation and other concerns.

Investors are concerned about growing prices and a revival of the coronavirus pandemic, thus stock markets plummeted on Thursday.

The DAX index in Frankfurt and the CAC 40 in Paris both fell in afternoon trading after setting fresh highs earlier in the day. London was also experiencing difficulties.

Wall Street opened neutral, but later in the morning, all three main US indexes were down.

Asian stocks ended the day with a loss.

“I think we’re in a bit of a wait-and-see mode right now,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, told AFP.

Markets are considering the potential “downside risks” of a variety of concerns, from high energy prices to central bank interest rate choices to growing Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe, after a successful earnings season, Erlam added.

“It appears that the markets are apprehensive and cautious,” he remarked.

The euro held its ground after plummeting to $1.1264 on Wednesday, its lowest level since July 2020.

Low demand fears pushed oil prices to one-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained unchanged later in the day.

Inflation has soared over the world, sparking fears that central banks will reduce ultra-low interest rates sooner than predicted to avoid overheating economies.

However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated this week that the ECB does not intend to hike interest rates next year, in contrast to the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve, which are both expected to tighten rates far sooner.

While eurozone inflation is likely to set a new high in November, it is expected to fall throughout the course of next year, according to a senior ECB policymaker.

“Asia finished mainly lower, while Europe is slow amid ongoing supply chain concerns and inflation pressures,” according to Schwab analysts.

Inflation in the United Kingdom is nearing a decade high, while it is at an 18-year high in Canada, according to data released Wednesday.

This comes just a week after it was revealed that US inflation had reached its highest level since 1990.

Investors are concerned that huge monetary stimulus, along with rising post-lockdown demand and supply-chain snarl-ups, could drive consumer prices even higher.

In the United States, recent data revealed a very tiny decrease in new unemployment claims last week, an unsurprising outcome indicating that the US labor market is still recovering from the economic slump of last year.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday that its manufacturing index rose over forecasts last month, despite rising prices as the country grapples with an inflationary wave.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.7 percent at 35,704.73 points.

FTSE is a stock exchange in London. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.