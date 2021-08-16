Stocks are falling as China’s recovery falters.

On Monday, stock markets fell as investors worried about disappointing Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus, and the Taliban’s win in Afghanistan.

Following significant declines across Asia, the leading market indices in the United States and Europe were weaker.

Oil prices were down more than 2%, and the dollar was largely lower against its key competitors.

“Weaker economic data from China has soured the mood, with lower readings on retail sales and industrial production prompting doubts about whether the rebound momentum can be maintained,” said Interactive Investor’s Richard Hunter, head of markets.

“Throughout addition, there are certain health challenges in Asia as a whole, as well as geopolitical worries arising from the developments in Afghanistan and their consequences for the region’s future.”

Retail sales and industrial production growth in China slowed in July, according to official data released Monday, with a rise in Covid-19 pulling on demand in the world’s second largest economy after the United States.

The economy of Japan, the world’s third largest, improved modestly in April-June.

Market participants were also keeping a careful eye on the situation in Afghanistan.

Thousands of Afghans raced onto the tarmac Monday, hoping to catch any plane out after the weekend Taliban takeover, while US troops blasted rounds into the air and all commercial flights were canceled at Kabul airport.

According to figures issued by Beijing’s statistics department, retail sales in China increased 8.5 percent year over year in July, while industrial output increased 6.4 percent, both amounts falling short of analyst expectations.

Economic performance has been hampered by lockdowns and other mobility restrictions implemented to battle the country’s recent coronavirus epidemics, as well as a series of devastating floods.

“The spread of domestic epidemics and natural calamities has impacted the economy of some regions, and economic recovery remains fragile and uneven,” said Fu Linghui, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

Overall, however, he said, “the national economy continues to stabilize and recover.”

The findings, according to Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ Banking Group, “indicate the economy is losing speed very quickly.”

Infections associated to the Delta version of the coronavirus are on the rise, he says, which puts August’s activities at danger.

According to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, the virus’s reappearance in China was “weighing on investors’ nerves now, especially when one looks at the progression of outbreaks in the area from Australia to Singapore to Japan and everywhere in between.”

