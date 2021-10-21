Stocks are falling, and Bitcoin is falling.

Stock markets tumbled sharply on Thursday as investors worried about the implications from China’s Evergrande debacle.

Bitcoin fell from its all-time high achieved on Wednesday, while oil prices fell.

The proposed sale of Evergrande’s property services unit has collapsed, sending Asian and European stock markets into a tailspin.

Evergrande cautioned that it could not guarantee satisfying its debt obligations after resuming stock market trading after a more than two-week ban, reigniting worries of contagion.

The company’s stock plummeted on Thursday.

United First Partners’ Justin Tang warned that the firm’s share price “is going to take the elevator down” without “the infusion of cash from the sale” of assets.

“China’s Evergrande crisis has resurfaced,” AJ Bell financial expert Danni Hewson observed.

“This had a negative impact on stocks with Chinese exposure, particularly in the mining industry.”

Evergrande Property Services Group had hoped that the $2.58 billion sale of a 50.1 percent interest would give it with much-needed funds to service its debts.

The announcement will rekindle concerns about the wider economy, given that the property sector accounts for a large portion of China’s GDP and several other developers have lately missed loan payment deadlines.

The country’s economic growth in the third quarter was weaker than predicted, according to data released this week.

Top officials from the People’s Bank of China and regulators have stressed, however, that the crisis’ consequences can be contained.

When trading resumed in North America, Wall Street was also lower, a day after the Dow set a new intraday high and the S&P 500 hovered just below a new high.

In a report, analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage warned that “despite the recent run-up, uncertainties surrounding supply-chain bottlenecks, the associated inflation, energy prices, and monetary policy remain.”

Bitcoin was trading at $65,419 elsewhere.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency set a new high of $66,976 on Wednesday, following the successful introduction of a financial instrument dedicated to the cryptocurrency on the New York Stock Exchange.

The digital unit has increased by more than 50% in the last month and by 450 percent in the last year.

In the meantime, the Turkish lira fell to fresh lows versus the dollar as Turkey’s central bank cut its policy rate by two percentage points to 16 percent, amid near-20 percent inflation.

In the meantime, the Turkish lira fell to fresh lows versus the dollar as Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate by two percentage points to 16 percent, amid near-20 percent inflation.

Economists saw the rate drop as proof that the central bank has lost its independence from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has lobbied for low interest rates.