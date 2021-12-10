Stocks are being smashed by a surge in inflation in the United States.

Despite data revealing that US inflation surged to a near 40-year high on Friday, US and European equities initially soared, but later gave up much, if not all, of their gains.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month in 2020, the largest increase since June 1982, according to government data.

According to the Labor Department, the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was caused by increases in a wide range of commodities, including a 6.1 percent increase in gasoline prices, as well as increases in rentals, used car prices, and food expenses.

The report was closely watched by markets for its potential impact on the US Federal Reserve’s policy, which has previously indicated that it may accelerate the removal of stimulus before moving forward with interest rate hikes.

The report revealed “the Fed utterly missed the mark with its transitory inflation forecast,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

For months, Fed officials and central bankers around the world claimed that the increase in inflation was “temporary,” because to supply chain issues created by the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, it has now become evident that supply chain bottlenecks will not be overcome fast, and workers are pressing for wage rises, raising the risk of longer-term inflation pressures.

“The inflation figures clearly indicate that the Fed will announce a more aggressive tapering plan at next week’s” monetary policy committee meeting, according to O’Hare.

While the Fed’s removal of stimulus and interest rate hikes should hurt stocks, Wall Street futures surged higher when the report was released, and the market started higher. European stocks rose as well.

The dollar lost ground against its main competitors.

Investors appear to believe it based on the market’s reaction to the report “to have lowered expectations of a faster rate hike by the Fed. That, or the market was anticipating a considerably higher figure “Fiona Cincotta, City Index’s senior financial markets analyst, agreed.

“However,” she noted, “the original knee-jerk reaction isn’t necessarily the one that sticks.”

Wall Street equities gave up a lot of their gains as the trading session progressed. The major European indices ended the day down.

Official data released in Europe on Friday revealed that Britain’s economic recovery faltered in October, even before the Omicron variety appeared, prompting the UK government to reintroduce restrictions.

In October, the UK’s gross domestic product climbed by 0.1 percent, compared to 0.6 percent the previous month.

