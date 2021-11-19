Stocks and the euro have fallen as a result of Austria’s partial lockdown.

Friday, stock markets in the United States and Europe plummeted, and the euro fell, as Austria announced a fresh partial lockdown to try to rein in escalating Covid cases, causing oil prices to plummet.

The limits will take effect on Monday, and immunization against Covid-19 will be necessary in Austria starting in February, according to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

According to Craig Erlam, senior market strategist at Oanda trading group, European markets “went red… as a new lockout in Austria and the potential of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains.”

The Dow Jones and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were both down roughly a half-percent in early trading, following Europe’s lead.

Despite the likelihood of a weaker euro supporting exports, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, warned of a “short-term correction as investors wake up to the problems facing the eurozone economy.”

“It’s not necessarily about Austria,” he noted, “but concerns that similar lockdown measures could be imposed in other parts of Europe has weighed on sentiment today.”

The benchmark Brent North Sea oil contract fell 2.6 percent to slightly under $80 a barrel.

Earlier, Asian stock markets closed generally higher, but Alibaba, the world’s largest e-commerce company, plummeted more than 10% after warning of a poorer outlook due to China’s crackdown on the digital sector and slowing development in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong plummeted more than 1% as Alibaba became a major role. Other tech companies, including as Tencent and XD, saw lower losses.

Other major Asian indexes were higher at the close of the week, with Tokyo leading the way after the government announced plans to pump $490 billion into the Japanese economy to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Traders were handed a solid lead overnight by Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices close at all-time highs.

The focus is still on rising inflation, which is expected to prompt central banks such as the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates earlier than planned.

Due to growing energy costs and global supply chain snarls, prices in the United States have risen to levels not seen in three decades, 18 years in Canada, and ten years in the United Kingdom.

Interest rates have already been raised in some nations, notably South Korea and New Zealand, and the Federal Reserve has declared intentions to wind down its massive cash stimulus program.

As a result, it is currently under increasing pressure to increase borrowing costs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.