Stocks and the dollar in the United States have risen as a result of strong retail sales and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

On better-than-expected retail statistics and hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve, European markets ended the day mainly higher, while US indices rose and the currency strengthened.

Gas prices had risen earlier as Germany postponed approval of a vital Russian pipeline, while the euro’s weakness, based on comments from European Central Bank director Christine Lagarde, underlined the focus on monetary policy.

Bitcoin fell below $60,000 to a two-week low on the cryptocurrency market before rising somewhat.

The optimistic attitude in stock markets may have been bolstered by a higher-than-expected gain in US retail sales in October data reported on Tuesday, while major retailers Walmart and Home Depot both topped third-quarter predictions.

Financial players were “stuck between two powerful counter-forces,” according to OANDA analyst Craig Erlam: “a solid earnings season giving the optimistic argument and a long list of downside threats — most notably inflation and interest rates — which continue to weigh on mood.”

Investors have been keeping a close eye on central banks for evidence that they would start removing stimulus in reaction to the economy’s recovery and increasing inflation, giving credence to statements made by Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard.

He told Bloomberg Television that the Fed’s tapering, or gradual withdrawal of support, “might proceed faster.”

“If it’s appropriate, we could accelerate the taper,” Bullard said.

Following the statements, the dollar rose to 16-month highs against the euro in the afternoon.

In the United Kingdom, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told British MPs on Monday that he was “extremely concerned” about high inflation ahead of the latest data release on Wednesday, prompting some analysts to predict a rate hike in December.

In the eurozone, though, Lagarde dismissed discussion of possible higher rates in 2023 as premature on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira fell to fresh historic lows ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday, where policymakers are anticipated to cut rates despite nearly 20% inflation.

In Germany, a regulator announced it was temporarily stopping the clearance process for Russia’s contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Berlin sees as ensuring energy supplies but is considered as a possible instrument for Russian blackmail by the country’s allies.

The certification process will be “delayed” until the Nord Stream 2 parent company’s primary assets and staff resources have been transferred to its German subsidiary, according to the energy authority.

Natural gas prices rose as much as 12% as a result of the move, before falling back to roughly 5.5 percent in the afternoon.

Virtual conversations between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place late Monday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.