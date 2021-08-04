Stocks and oil prices in the United States are falling as the US jobs report disappoints.

On Wednesday, Wall Street, oil prices, and the dollar all fell as investor mood was pulled down by a poor private employment data and the coronavirus Delta strain.

After a report showed that hiring by American firms was significantly smaller than projected in July, European stock markets climbed but trimmed earlier gains, while the Dow began lower.

According to payroll services firm ADP, hiring fell to 330,000 last month, with significantly lower gains in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors.

According to Schwab analysts, the jobs report “has brought peak economic and profit growth fears back into play.”

Following the S&P 500’s latest record close on Wall Street on Tuesday, Asian stock markets mainly advanced.

Markets have been buoyed by a string of excellent corporate profits in recent weeks, but concerns have been raised about the lackluster US job data and the mounting threat of the Delta variant, which spurred China to tighten visa restrictions.

Crude oil prices have dropped by more than 2%, while the dollar has lost ground versus key currencies.

The oil market has been concerned that China’s crude demand may suffer as a result of the new tightening measures.

“The fact that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly is becoming increasingly concerning, as the latest news changes the prospects for economic recovery, especially if governments decide to move toward stricter lockdown measures to break transmission chains,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

The greatest source of concern is China, the world’s second largest economy, where millions of people have been placed under curfew.

After the disease first arose in Wuhan in late 2019, the country had nearly eradicated domestic cases of the coronavirus, but it is now facing its largest outbreak in months.

“While China’s resolve to manage outbreaks has been amply demonstrated, markets will continue to monitor the outbreak given the Delta variant’s strong transmissibility,” said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

“Another issue is that China’s local vaccinations are less effective against the Delta variant.”

Meanwhile, investors are concerned about China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including technology, private education, and real estate.

After a state-run media item referred to online games as “spiritual opium,” there is concern that gaming companies could be next.

Tencent, which has been battered by recent government actions, climbed more than 2% on Wednesday on bargain-hunting, albeit it is still down more than 20% since the beginning of the month.

Another company caught in the crossfire is Alibaba. Brief News from Washington Newsday.