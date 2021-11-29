Stocks and oil prices have recovered from their Omicron lows.

On Monday, US and European stocks, as well as oil prices, recovered following a pre-weekend fall prompted by concerns about a new form of Covid-19.

Equities in Frankfurt, London, and Paris all rose after falling by over 4% on Friday amid fears of a massive global economic downturn. However, as the day progressed, they gave back a lot of their gains.

After losing more than 2% on Friday, all three major indices on Wall Street went higher.

“For the time being, the panic has subsided,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

“Over the weekend, there were no excessively worrying revelations, so investors are testing the waters once more — but sentiment will remain fragile.”

As investors reassessed Omicron’s threat to energy consumption, oil climbed as well, with WTI, the US benchmark crude contract, gaining more than 6% at one point.

WTI and Brent, the worldwide benchmark, both plunged by more than 10% on Friday, their worst day since the US contract briefly dipped into negative territory at the start of the pandemic.

Investors’ “positive disposition is based partly on an embrace of the buy-the-dip trade and partly on the burgeoning hope that Omicron can be corralled with current vaccines, current treatments, and/or new vaccine formulations that can be ready relatively soon,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Asian stock markets, on the other hand, sank further due to lingering concerns over the new virus strain.

According to G7 health ministers, the novel Covid variant Omicron is highly transmissible and demands “immediate action.”

“As investors take a breather and look for signals of optimism, the anxiety attack on financial markets appears to be easing, as scientists hurry to determine the severity of the new type,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said.

On Friday, stock markets throughout the world plummeted after news of the significantly mutated form, which some believe could elude immunizations, causing numerous governments to impose flight bans and establish extra containment measures from southern Africa, where it was identified.

Investors were relieved after a South African doctor, who had raised the alarm about Omicron, stated over the weekend that scores of her patients suspected of having the new variety had just moderate symptoms and had recovered completely without the need for hospitalization.

“Doctors in South Africa are reporting that Omicron infections aren’t becoming any worse, and the World Health Organization’s call for caution appears to have soothed some fears,” Streeter noted.

On Monday, though, the WHO issued a warning about Omicron. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.