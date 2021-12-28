Stock markets rise as a result of the ‘Santa Claus Rally,’ according to Omicron Optimism.

Investors looked to be riding a “Santa Claus rally” and hope that the Omicron coronavirus type will not disrupt the global economic recovery on Tuesday, as stock markets gained.

Covid-

19 cases have been reported around the world, leading governments to enact new precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, while the aviation industry has been hit with thousands of flight cancellations.

Experts warn against getting too excited about early signals that Omicron produces less severe disease than earlier strains, pointing out that it is spreading so quickly that health systems may be overwhelmed.

However, investors appear to be unconcerned about the impact on the economy.

“Concerns over the Omicron variety appear to be receding,” Schwab analysts wrote in a report, “since the (US) Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the suggested time for isolation in half.”

“The CDC’s adjustment may draw some attention to the airline sector, which has seen cancellations due to staffing shortages caused by the quarantine recommendations,” they said.

The S&P 500 began higher on Wall Street following two consecutive record days, while the Dow gained 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1 percent.

The DAX index in Frankfurt was up 0.7 percent in afternoon trading, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.5 percent after setting a new high earlier in the day. For a holiday, London was closed.

This week begins a traditionally robust seven-day post-Christmas period known on trading floors as the “Santa Claus rally”: a period of low trading volumes and minimal news flow during which stocks typically meander higher.

According to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, the “real reason” for Wall Street’s upbeat mood is “pure momentum.”

“As market participants buy into the Santa Claus rally phenomena, it can be couched in other terms, such a’fear of losing out on more gains’ or a’seasonality trade,'” O’Hare said.

The risk-on sentiment spread to Asia, with Tokyo leading the charge, closing 1.4 percent higher.

“After observing US rallies, investors were comfortable purchasing back equities,” said Chibagin Asset Management’s Yoshihiro Okumura.

“While investors are concerned about Omicron, they are also anticipating a resurgence in the economy next year,” Okumura told AFP.

Shanghai ended the day 0.4 percent higher, while Hong Kong ended the day 0.2 percent higher, in a seesaw day that saw Macau casino stocks plummet as the gaming enclave revealed its first Omicron case.

In the meantime, the euro was down nearly 0.2 percent against the dollar as it approached the 20th anniversary of the single European currency. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.