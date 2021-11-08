Stock markets are swaying due to persistent inflation fears.

Investors weighed up the positive US jobs report against persistent inflation concerns on Monday, causing stock markets around the world to sway.

After a mixed performance in Asia, London markets turned flat towards midday, while Frankfurt fell and Paris rose.

As traders awaited crucial US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday, the dollar diverged.

According to statistics source CoinGecko, Bitcoin climbed past $66,000 to near its all-time high, as the total worth of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $3 trillion.

Oil prices rose much higher after OPEC and other major producers refused to heed US demands to increase output to meet rising demand last week.

“European (stock) markets have started the week on a very lackluster note, with indices mostly treading water following a turbulent week,” IG analyst Joshua Mahony said.

Markets had soared on Friday with the release of ground-breaking US job creation data, indicating that the world’s largest economy was well on its road to recovery.

Last week, Wall Street’s three main indexes set fresh highs as reports revealed that more than half a million new jobs were created in the United States last month, with employment picking up while new infections fell across the country. The prior two months’ figures were similarly revised upwards.

Concerns about inflation, which has risen this year as a result of increased demand, a spike in oil prices, and supply chain snarls, have forced central banks throughout the world to begin scaling back their enormous pandemic-era support measures.

Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which finally cleared Congress on Friday, is adding to inflation predictions, giving the president a much-needed boost in his attempt to push through massive spending measures to help the economy.

Another proposal to spend an additional $1.9 trillion on social and environmental programs, on the other hand, is still pending.

The US jobs report was followed by China’s announcement on Sunday that exports rose by a better-than-expected 27.1 percent in October, as factories kept goods flowing out despite recent power disruptions caused by emission reduction objectives, rising coal prices, and supply issues.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,307.22 points in London.

DAX is down 0.1 percent at 16,038.53 points in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.2 percent to 7,055.24.

STOXX EURO 50: FLAT at 4,361.16

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 29,507.05. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.4 percent to 24,763.77. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,498.63, up 0.2 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.8 percent to 36,400.90. (close)

The euro/dollar exchange rate is rising.