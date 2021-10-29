Stock markets are largely down as Apple and Amazon’s results dampen investor optimism.

Following a spate of encouraging headlines, most markets struggled Friday to track another record performance on Wall Street, as dismal earnings from tech giants Apple and Amazon knocked some of the wind out of investors’ sails.

Profits from some of the world’s largest firms have helped fuel a rebound in global shares this month, as concerns about rising inflation and the end of the era of central bank largesse have subsided.

Investors are also keeping a careful eye on Washington, where Vice President Joe Biden released a fresh $1.75 trillion social and environmental spending proposal, half the initial cost, that he thinks will appeal to both sections of his Democratic party after months of tense discussions.

Traders were given another good lead by their colleagues in New York, where the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also set new highs on sustained confidence about the recovery outlook, as earnings data suggest companies have mostly survived rising inflation, Covid surges, and supply chain issues.

This, together with a decline in new unemployment claims to a post-pandemic low, helped the US economy grow at a slower-than-expected rate in the third quarter, mainly to a slowdown in consumer spending induced by Covid infections.

However, reports from Apple and Amazon, both of which stated sales had been hampered by supply issues, dampened the enthusiasm.

In the red were Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Manila.

Tokyo has risen ahead of Sunday’s Lower House elections in Japan, where the government is poised to retain its majority. In addition, Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, and Jakarta were all on the rise.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all got off to a shaky start.

A report that China Evergrande had paid a late interest payment ahead of a Friday deadline bolstered Hong Kong and Shanghai, giving it some breathing room as it attempts to address a debt problem that many fear may leak out into the wider economy.

The news comes after the company paid for another note the day before it was due last Friday.

The focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, where it is expected to announce plans to taper the massive bond-buying program that was put in place at the start of the recession and has fueled an economic and equity rally over the last year and a half.

Inflationary pressures have been building for some time.