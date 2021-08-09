Stock markets are falling as fears of a virus hit oil prices.

Stock markets were lower on Monday, pushed down by a drop in oil prices amid fears about the economic impact of Covid’s highly contagious Delta variant’s mounting infections.

“Oil prices have fallen once more as the spread of Delta and the restrictions that come with it, particularly in China, is causing serious concern,” said Craig Erlam, an analyst with OANDA Europe.

“We’re seeing increases in a lot of nations, which will likely impact on the recovery in the coming months, just when it was starting to get up steam.” London’s commodities-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent, and stock prices in Frankfurt and Paris were also down.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street was slightly lower in early trade as investors kept an eye on developments on a massive infrastructure package that is close to approval in Washington, according to dealers.

Growing fears about the Delta version of the coronavirus have affected commodities like oil, according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Rising cases and more lockdowns have had a direct influence on travel, resulting in a recovery in oil demand.” Oil prices were down roughly 3.0% on Monday.

In comparison to its main competitors, the dollar was mixed.

After the opening bell on Monday, the Dow and S&P 500, which had ended last week at all-time highs on solid jobs data, were both modestly lower.

This week’s highlights include the consumer price index’s inflation reading on Wednesday and Disney’s earnings on Thursday.

The Senate’s likely ratification of a $1.2-trillion infrastructure measure sponsored by President Joe Biden, which passed a critical procedural vote on Sunday, will also be on investors’ minds.

After soaring more than 20% over the weekend to more nearly $45,000, Bitcoin remained stable on Monday.

After weeks of being buffeted by Chinese measures to tighten down on the sector, analysts suggested cryptocurrencies were on the mend.

On the corporate front, Deliveroo’s stock jumped nearly 10% after the British takeaway app reported that German rival Delivery Hero had purchased a 5% investment in the company.

The stock price has risen to?

3.56, but still a long way from Deliveroo’s IPO price of?

In March, it was 3.90.

London – FTSE 100: 0.1 percent lower at 7,113.16 points Frankfurt – DAX 30: 0.3 percent lower at 15,719.14 Paris – CAC 40: 0.1 percent lower at 6,815.54 New York – Dow: 0.3 percent lower at 35,103.20 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,175.47 Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: 0.4 percent higher at 26,283.40 (close)