Stiglitz, a Nobel Laureate, believes that the global tax plan should aim higher.

Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz applauded worldwide support for a global corporate tax, but said the minimal rate agreed upon by states to combat “the bad side of globalisation” is still too low.

Over 130 countries have backed a proposal to establish a tax floor of at least 15% to prevent countries from competing to give the lowest rates in order to attract multinational corporations looking to reduce their tax payments.

Stiglitz told AFP on the margins of the Ambrosetti Forum, an economics meeting near Cernobbio, Italy, that “it’s a terrific project.”

“The almost 100-year-old structure of multinational taxation is unfit for a 21st-century globalised economy,” he stated.

The OECD-led negotiations and a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 wealthy and developing countries resulted in a global tax reform agreement.

The final agreement is likely in the run-up to the G20 leaders’ conference in Rome in October, with the goal of implementing the reforms by 2023.

However, the American economist believes that 15% is “too low.”

“I believe it should be 25%, but politics is a compromise game. He stated, “I hope they do at least 20%.”

The US, France, and Germany are among the countries that have favored imposing a minimum rate to stop a “race to the bottom.”

Some countries, including Ireland, which has enticed companies like Apple and Google to its borders with a 12.5 percent tax rate, are opposed to the concept.

“One of the reasons why the effective tax rate is so much lower than the official rate is because the system we have currently is subject to abuse,” Stiglitz added.

“The race to the bottom, in which Luxembourg and Ireland participated, harmed global solidarity, the global economic system, and is an element of globalisation’s evil side.”

He said that the pact puts an end to a “awful tax war” that began during Donald Trump’s administration, in which retaliatory tariffs on wine and other EU exports were applied in reaction to digital taxes levied on US internet companies by France, Spain, and others.

If that kind of tax war had continued, Stiglitz argued, it would have been a tragedy.

The 78-year-old economist, who served as a senior economic adviser to President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, mentioned another of his pet peeves: austerity.

