Steph Curry’s NBA Salary: In 13 Seasons, He Earned $254 Million As The Highest-Paid Player.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is the highest-paid player in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He became the greatest shooter of all time on Tuesday after surpassing the record for most career three-pointers made.

In his 13 seasons in the NBA, the 33-year-old guard is said to have earned $254 million.

His earnings were calculated from the 2009-10 season to the 2021-22 season.

According to ESPN, Curry will earn $45.78 million for the 2021-22 season alone.

His compensation for this season is nearly $5 million higher than his previous season’s earnings of $40.49 million.

Following Curry on the NBA’s highest-paid list are James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and John Wall of the Houston Rockets, both of whom are set to earn $44.31 million for the 2021-22 season.

Curry, who played college basketball for the Davidson Wildcats, has a $160 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2009, he joined the Warriors and earned $2.71 million in his first season.

Curry did not have any big endorsement contracts during his first few seasons in the NBA, and he only made roughly $3 million per year from the NBA and certain endorsements.

He is now regarded as one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

He supposedly earns a base salary of $50 million per year in the NBA, plus an additional $30 million per year in sponsorships, for a total of $80-$90 million each year.

Curry signed a $201.2 million five-year contract with the Warriors in July 2017, becoming the first player to earn more than $40 million a season.

Curry signed a four-year contract deal for $215 million in August 2021. He’ll be under contract until the 2025-26 NBA season.

Curry built a name for himself in the NBA by winning three championships and twice being awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) with the Warriors.

Curry and his wife Ayesha paid $31 million in September 2019 on a fresh new home in Atherton, California, which stands on 1.2 acres of ground.

Curry also owns a property in Walnut, California, which he purchased for $3.2 million in 2015.

He previously owned a mansion in Alamo, California, which he purchased for $5.775 million in 2016 and sold for $6.3 million in January 2019.