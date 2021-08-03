Stellantis, the world’s largest automaker, reports a strong profit in the first half of the year.

Even when production was halted due to a global chip shortage, US-European auto behemoth Stellantis, established by Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, generated a sizable net profit in its first six months of operation.

Stellantis, which also owns Maserati and Jeep, reported a net profit of 5.8 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in the first half of the year on Tuesday. The total income was 72.6 billion euros.

Stellantis outperformed its predecessor businesses, Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, by a “record margin,” according to Richard Palmer, the company’s chief financial officer.

In a news conference, Palmer said, “We feel we had a very solid first half in terms of margins and commercially speaking.”

The company had an adjusted operating income margin of 11.4 percent, which is defined as operating income divided by net sales.

Despite a global semiconductor shortage that led the company to curtail output by 700,000 vehicles, Stellantis did successfully.

Palmer added that in the third quarter, output would be cut by another 500,000 vehicles, but that the chip scarcity is not likely to worsen.

Stellantis estimates a 10% margin for the full year, up from 9% earlier, assuming “no deterioration of the semiconductor problems and no more lockdowns” as a result of Covid, he said.

In North America, the company did well, with strong sales of its Ram pickup trucks and Jeep hybrids.

The Peugeot 2008 model, as well as the new Citroen C4, Oel Mokka, and Fiat 500 electric cars, drove sales in Europe, the company’s primary market.

Over the next 24 months, the business plans to launch 11 battery-electric vehicles and 10 plug-in hybrids, according to the corporation.

In a statement, CEO Carlos Tavares said, “While delivering this great operational performance, the Company has made considerable progress on strategic concerns linked to electrification acceleration and software, which are essential pillars of our strategy.”

tsz/lth/yad