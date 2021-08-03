Stellantis Reports Strong First-Year Earnings and Increases Electric Drive

Stellantis, the US-European car conglomerate founded this year by Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, reported a large first-half net profit on Tuesday and announced that its Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands would go totally electric.

Stellantis, which also owns Maserati and Jeep, reported a net profit of 5.8 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in the first half of the year on Tuesday. The total income was 72.6 billion euros.

Stellantis outperformed its predecessor businesses, Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, by a “record margin,” according to Richard Palmer, the company’s chief financial officer.

In a news conference, Palmer said, “We feel we had a very solid first half in terms of margins and commercially speaking.”

The company had an adjusted operating income margin of 11.4 percent, which is defined as operating income divided by net sales.

Despite a global semiconductor shortage that led the company to curtail output by 700,000 vehicles, Stellantis did successfully.

Palmer added that in the third quarter, output would be cut by another 500,000 vehicles, but that the chip scarcity is not likely to worsen.

Stellantis estimates a 10% margin for the full year, up from 9% earlier, assuming “no deterioration of the semiconductor problems and no more lockdowns” as a result of Covid, he said.

In North America, the company did well, with strong sales of its Ram pickup trucks and Jeep hybrids.

The Peugeot 2008 model, as well as the new Citroen C4, Opel Mokka, and Fiat 500 electric cars, drove sales in Europe, the company’s primary market.

Over the next 24 months, the business plans to launch 11 battery-electric vehicles and 10 plug-in hybrids, according to the corporation.

In a statement, CEO Carlos Tavares said, “While delivering this great operational performance, the Company has made considerable progress on strategic concerns linked to electrification acceleration and software, which are essential pillars of our strategy.”

Lancia will be totally electric around the world by 2026, while Alfa Romeo will be fully electric in Europe, North America, and China by 2027. By 2024, its French DS vehicle will have joined the fray.

Other Stellantis companies have already stated their intentions to go electric, with Opel aiming for 2028 in Europe and Fiat aiming for 2025-2030 in the United States.

Last month, Daimler said that by the end of the decade, its Mercedes-Benz brand would be entirely electric.

To attain its goal of carbon neutrality by 2035, the EU has indicated that new petrol and diesel automobiles will be banned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.