State Media reports that Evergrande has paid an overdue offshore bond.

State media said Friday that China’s beleaguered property company Evergrande had completed a critical offshore interest payment a day ahead of a weekend deadline, averting a disastrous default.

Buyers and markets were startled by fears that Evergrande would fail, sending shockwaves through the Chinese economy, and shares fell when the company resumed trading on Thursday after a two-week hiatus.

However, citing “relevant sources,” the state-backed Securities Times reported on Friday that the troubled developer had sent a $83.5 million payment due on September 23.

It stated that bondholders would be paid by Saturday, the end of a 30-day grace period.

After a proposed deal to sell a 50.1 percent share in its property services business fell through, the Shenzhen-based company stated in a statement this week that it has made no further progress on asset disposals to raise funds.

In September, Evergrande sold a $1.5 billion investment in a provincial Chinese bank.

Beijing has stated that any consequences of the Evergrande issue will be managed.

Evergrande is thought to have missed multiple offshore bond payments but agreed to pay interest on a domestic bond in September.