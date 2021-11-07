Startups are looking to capitalize on the post-pandemic ‘Tele-health’ revolution.

As the globe emerges from the pandemic, businesses at this year’s Web Summit are relying on a dramatic shift towards “tele-medicine,” from mental health apps to a helmet that can shock a patient’s brain remotely.

A key theme at one of the world’s largest tech conferences, which returned to Lisbon this week after Covid-19 pushed it to relocate online in 2020, was using technology to treat patients electronically.

“Most people use their phones for a variety of everyday requirements these days — why shouldn’t healthcare be included?” Kry, the firm founded by Johannes Schildt, allows patients to book on-screen medical consultations.

“Adoption of these new technologies has accelerated as a result of the pandemic,” Schildt told AFP.

Kry, established in Sweden and available in five European countries, is far from the only software that aims to eliminate the need to see a doctor in person.

And not all of these businesses are concerned with physical well-being. Calmerry, established in the United States, is one of a rising number of e-counselling firms that provide video consultations with mental health professionals.

Most public healthcare systems provide little or no access to such services. Calmerry’s co-founder Oksana Tolmachova stated one of the company’s main goals was to make therapy more accessible, with subscriptions starting at $42 per week.

Other apps are taking a different approach to addressing the widespread increase in depression and anxiety that has occurred as a result of the pandemic.

Chatbot for mental health Woebot similarly invites individuals to talk about their difficulties, but instead of a human therapist, Woebot responds using artificial intelligence.

While some people may be uncomfortable with the thought of confiding in a piece of software, studies show that confiding in a virtual human can inspire people to open up.

Woebot’s creator, clinical research psychologist Alison Darcy, said the chatbot avoids the “baggage and social constructions” that come with human encounters, such as the fear of being judged by the other person.

And, given the scarcity of qualified therapists compared to the amount of people who require assistance with their mental health, Darcy argues that AI is a viable solution.

“We need to put everything we have into helping folks get better,” she stated.

Darcy does not believe chatbots should completely replace human therapists, and AI has been found to have limitations in the healthcare field.

After concerns that the symptom-checking software employed by telehealth provider Babylon failed to recognize some cases of serious diseases, the UK’s MHRA health authority expressed worry in March.

