Starting Oct. 10, Target is offering early deals to stay ahead of the competition this holiday season.

Target is seeking to outmaneuver its competitors this holiday season by giving early bird bargains to customers beginning Oct. 10.

Target announced on Wednesday that customers would be able to request a price adjustment on all items purchased at its shops from Oct. 10 to Dec. 24 if the price reduces later in the season. It will also, as in the past, offer to match certain competitors’ rates within 14 days of a customer’s purchase.

Target will expand its “Deal Days” to both online shoppers and those who visit one of their 1,915 stores throughout the country on Oct. 10-12, a first for the firm.

In a statement, Christina Hennington, Target’s Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, said, “As we approach the Christmas season, guests are delighted to shop early, and our team is ready to help them prepare so they can enjoy what matters most – time with family and friends.”

Target’s new deals show that the retailer is attempting to stay ahead of competitors such as Amazon and Walmart, as well as capitalize on the predicted increase in consumer spending this Christmas season.

Customers are being advised to shop early this year to avoid missing out on everything on their holiday wish list owing to interruptions in global supply networks caused by COVID-19. Because of the projected short supply of goods and the traditionally strong demand around the holidays, according to a Salesforce projection, prices could climb by as much as 20%.

Target’s goal to add 100,000 seasonal workers is another proof of its determination to outperform the competition. Normally, the store hires around 130,000 seasonal workers, but this year it will focus on rewarding its current staff, who may be working up to 5 million additional hours for the holidays.