Starbucks stores in New York State are leading the charge for unionization.

“There would be no Starbucks without us,” said Casey Moore, who, along with dozens of other Starbucks employees, wants to form a union.

“It’s incredibly important to me to have a say in our workplace,” she told AFP.

Management, on the other hand, is resisting.

The fight began in late August, when 49 employees from three Starbucks locations in Buffalo, New York, near Niagara Falls, signed a petition to form a union called “Starbucks Workers United.”

The company’s leaders reacted quickly, dispatching a battalion of officials to the city, including former CEO Howard Schultz.

Workers attempted to organize at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama last April, but were unsuccessful.

Richard Bensinger, a long-time trade union leader who is assisting Workers United, said he has never seen such a full-fledged campaign to pressure employees.

“Why are they so terrified of letting the baristas in this town to form a union? It’s beneath their dignity “He described the company as “progressive,” citing the numerous meetings held by management to persuade workers not to vote for unionization.

Starbucks did not respond to AFP’s demands for comment, but in an early November post on the corporate website, Schultz said he was “saddened and dismayed” to learn that some employees felt the need to organize.

“At Starbucks, no partner has ever needed a representative to access something we all have as partners,” he said.

Days before the events in Buffalo, the firm announced a nationwide minimum wage rise, raising it to at least $15 an hour by the summer of 2022, as well as a seniority bonus for the first time in its 50-year existence.

Starbucks submitted two failed applications with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), requesting that the upcoming vote on unionization be postponed or changed.

The requests were denied, and on November 10th, ballots were mailed out. Employees have until December 8 to react, after which the count will be held the next day.

Starbucks employees’ action, according to Cedric de Leon, a labor movement expert at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is part of a larger trend of increased worker mobilization across the United States.

It started with teacher strikes in 2018 and culminated in this week’s 10,000-strong protest by tractor maker John Deere.

“It might create a wave within the firm” if a single cafe attempts to unionize, he said, especially since employees are aware of their rights. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.