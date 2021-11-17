Starbucks Red Cup 2021 Giveaway: How To Get Your Free Holiday Reusable Cup And When To Get It

Starbucks’ (SBUX) holiday red cup promotion is back, with consumers receiving a free reusable cup when they order a holiday drink.

The free limited-edition offer will be given away on Thursday at participating Starbucks locations in the United States while supplies last. Quantities are restricted, according to Starbucks.

Customers must order a handcrafted hot, iced, or blended holiday or fall beverage to receive the free seasonal reusable red cup. The promotion is accessible “however you order,” according to Starbucks, which includes smartphone order and pickup, curbside pickup, and Uber Eats delivery.

Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha are among the beverages available.

According to Starbucks, the deal excludes the Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and the Starbucks Reserve for Christmas.

Customers who bring their empty red cup into a Starbucks location for a refill will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage. Starbucks stated that reusable mugs are not accepted at the drive-thru.

Starbucks has given free red cups for the fourth year in a row as part of its efforts to lessen its environmental impact. Starbucks has set a goal of decreasing waste by half by 2030.

“The reusable red cup has become a holiday tradition for our customers, and it’s a step toward reducing single-use cup waste as we strive toward our planet-positive goals,” said Brady Brewer, Starbucks’ chief marketing officer.

Starbucks’ 50th anniversary inspired the red cup design for 2021, which incorporates 50 percent recycled content and a classic holiday theme of “swirls of sparkling ribbons dancing against a starry sky.”

Starbucks stock was trading at $112.32 in premarket hours on Wednesday, up 9 cents or 0.08 percent.