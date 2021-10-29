Starbucks profits are up despite the impact of Covid-19 in China.

Starbucks reported greater quarterly profitability on Thursday as a result of higher sales in the United States and several abroad markets, although the new Covid-19 wave impacted China sales hard.

“It’s just the variability of dealing with the pandemic when things like the Delta variant come up,” CEO Kevin Johnson told investors, adding that whenever conditions improve, customers “do return” dependably.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, the coffee behemoth recorded profits of $1.8 billion, up more than fourfold from the previous year.

Revenues increased by 31% to $8.1 billion.

However, Starbucks’ operations in China suffered a hit in the third quarter, as the firm encountered local constraints on movement and needed health precautions as a result of Covid-19.

On the conference call, Starbucks China Chief Executive Leo Tsoi remarked, “I’m convinced it’s short-term and we’ll recover.”

Executives defended a decision by a huge corporation to raise salaries in the United States on Wednesday, the latest move by a large corporation in response to a tight labor market.

Following the hikes in summer 2022, the average hourly wage in the United States will be close to $17. By that time, all employees would be paid at least $15 an hour, according to the company.

In after-hours trade, shares sank 3.7 percent to $109.00.