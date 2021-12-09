Starbucks employees in the United States have won the right to form a union.

Workers at a Starbucks cafe in Buffalo, New York, voted to form the first union at a company-owned Starbucks location in the United States.

At the company’s Elmwood Avenue cafe in northern New York state near the Canadian border, there were hugs and joyous shouts as the campaign earned a convincing majority Thursday.

Starbucks employee Casey Moore, who supported the union, stated, “Starbucks made it almost hard for us to win.” “We are now the first Starbucks location in the United States to be run by a union. We have the feeling that we are on top of the world!” However, the atmosphere shifted a few seconds later when the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) revealed that a majority of employees at a second Buffalo-area cafe had voted against the union.

In a process overseen by the NLRB and conducted through Zoom, the election at a third Starbucks had yet to be called.

About 50 employees from cafes in this city near the Canadian border initiated the campaign in late August under the banner “Starbucks Workers United.”

A “yes” vote might have ramifications not just for Starbucks, but also for other US companies like Amazon, who are resisting similar worker organizing initiatives.

As he left the Elmwood Avenue shop with his daily fix earlier Thursday, Steve Boyd, a 60-year-old attorney, showed his support for the workers.

“I see them every morning, they’re a part of my day,” Boyd said, adding that they should be paid a living wage.

“Businesses all around the United States are grumbling about finding people to work, and the greatest way to find people to work is to pay them fairly and provide them with decent working conditions,” Boyd added. “If unionizing helps this, then I’m in favor of these folks.” According to Cedric de Leon, a labor researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the campaign demonstrates how workers are becoming more assertive at a time when tight labor markets have given them more leverage.

“At the present, workers have a lot of bargaining power,” de Leon told AFP.

Other companies have had high-profile moves, such as a five-week strike at tractor manufacturer John Deere & Co. earlier this fall.

In October, 4.2 million Americans quit their employment, a phenomenon called “The Great Resignation” that has exacerbated labor market tightness.

Starbucks' actions during the campaign had been condemned by union leaders, who cited bare-knuckle corporate methods that appeared to be at odds with the brand's values.