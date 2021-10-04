Star Trek’s William Shatner Is Spacebound With Blue Origin.

Blue Origin announced on Monday that William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, will fly to space on the company’s crewed rocket on October 12th, making him the oldest astronaut in history.

“I’ve been hearing about space for quite some time. I’m taking advantage of the opportunity to witness it firsthand. In a statement, the 90-year-old Canadian actor exclaimed, “What a miracle.”

The science fiction television show began airing in 1966 and lasted barely three seasons, but it had a major impact on popular culture, spawning more than a dozen films and several spin-off series.

It was renowned for its creator Gene Rodenberry’s utopian vision of a future in which mankind had put aside its divisions and merged with other peaceful space-faring civilizations by the 23rd century.

In his role as Kirk, Shatner led the USS Enterprise on a five-year journey to “visit strange new worlds, seek out new life and new civilizations, and boldly go where no man has gone before.”

His actual trip to space will take only about 10 minutes, with the crew flying just beyond the Karman line, roughly 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level. They’re also unlikely to run upon aliens like Klingons.

Shatner will become the first Star Trek actor to reach the last frontier if he succeeds – with the essential condition that he does so “while living.”

According to the space tourist who carried out the plot devised by the actor’s son, the ashes of fellow Star Trek actor James Doohan, who played the Enterprise’s chief engineer Montgomery “Scotty” Scott, were smuggled aboard the International Space Station in 2008 and remain under its floor cladding.

Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, has been identified as the surviving passenger.

According to Blue Origin, Powers worked as an engineer for almost a decade before becoming a lawyer.

She worked for NASA as a flight controller with 2,000 hours of console time in mission control for the International Space Station Program as a guidance and controls engineer.

On the suborbital journey, they will be joined by Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a co-founder of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions.

The report comes as Bezos’ firm is beset by allegations of a “toxic” workplace culture rife with sexual harassment.

The charges, which Blue Origin has categorically denied, were detailed in a lengthy blog post signed by Alexandra Abrams. Brief News from Washington Newsday.