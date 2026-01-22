Standard Chartered Kenya CEO Ngari to Retire, Sanghrajka to Take Over

After an impressive 24-year tenure, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya’s CEO, Kariuki Ngari, has announced his retirement in April 2026. Ngari’s departure marks the end of a defining era for the bank, with his successor, Birju Sanghrajka, stepping in to lead the organization into its next phase.

Ngari’s Legacy and the Digital Revolution

Ngari’s leadership has been pivotal in shaping Standard Chartered’s success in Kenya, particularly in embracing digital transformation. Under his guidance, the bank transitioned to a predominantly digital-first approach, with 90% of its transactions now conducted online. This shift has greatly reduced the need for paper slips and long queues, modernizing the customer experience.

In addition to spearheading the bank’s digital revolution, Ngari was instrumental in its strategic pivot towards wealth management. Moving away from a focus on mass-market retail banking, he steered Standard Chartered towards high-net-worth individuals, a move that has yielded significant financial returns for the bank. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank continued to achieve double-digit profit growth under his watch.

Looking Ahead: Sanghrajka’s Appointment

As Ngari prepares for retirement, Birju Sanghrajka, the current Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, has been appointed as the new Managing Director. Sanghrajka, who has been with Standard Chartered since 2021, is well-positioned to continue Ngari’s work. His experience in corporate finance and deal-making gives him a solid foundation to build upon, particularly as the bank looks to deepen its connections with corporate and institutional clients.

Board Chair Kellen Kariuki acknowledged Ngari’s contributions, noting that the bank is in a strong position thanks to his leadership. He praised Ngari for leaving the institution “leaner, faster, and more profitable,” and expressed confidence that Sanghrajka would lead the bank to new heights as it navigates an increasingly competitive regional market.

As Ngari prepares to leave, he does so with the assurance that his legacy of stability and innovation will continue under Sanghrajka’s leadership. The transition represents not just a change of leadership but also a continuation of a forward-thinking strategy that has propelled Standard Chartered Kenya to success in a volatile industry.