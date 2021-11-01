Staley, the CEO of Barclays, has resigned due to his relationship with Epstein.

On Monday, British bank Barclays said that CEO Jes Staley has resigned in order to fight the outcome of a UK investigation into historical ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The preliminary conclusion “makes no finds that Mr Staley observed, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged misdeeds,” according to Barclays, which had backed Staley during the probe.

Staley has been replaced with immediate effect by C.S. Venkatakrishnan, the bank’s head of global markets.

Barclays and Staley were informed late Friday of preliminary findings from a British banking watchdog probe, according to the statement.

“In light of those determinations, and Mr Staley’s decision to challenge them,” the bank stated, “the board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down as group chief executive and as a director of Barclays.”

“It should be highlighted that the inquiry finds no evidence that Mr Staley observed or was aware of any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the primary question behind Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following Mr Epstein’s arrest in the summer of 2019,” the statement continued.

“Staley has successfully overseen the Barclays group with great devotion and skill since December 2015,” Barclays said, adding that it was “disappointed” by the conclusion.

Staley was entitled to a 12-month notice period, according to the bank, and will continue to collect his annual cash and stock pay of?2.4 million ($3.3 million, 2.8 million euros), as well as his pension and other perks.

He is also entitled to reimbursement for travel expenses to his home nation of the United States.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which is investigating alongside the Prudential Regulation Authority of the Bank of England, issued a brief statement saying the two “do not comment on ongoing investigations or regulatory proceedings.”

Staley had stated that he last spoke with Epstein in 2015.

This was seven years after Epstein was convicted of sex offenses and before Staley became CEO of Barclays in December of that year.

“With retrospect and knowing what we now know, I truly regret having any interaction with Jeffrey,” Staley stated last year, referring to his “professional engagement” with Epstein, which began in 2000.

Staley was named head of JPMorgan’s private bank at the time, and Epstein was a client.

Epstein, a wealthy banker, died in a US prison last August while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking children as young as 14 for sex.