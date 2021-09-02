Stainless steel particles were discovered in 1.6 million doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine in Japan, prompting a recall.

Following the suspension of 1.6 million doses of the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine last week due to a foreign substance in the vials, the company is recalling three batches of the vaccine due to contamination.

Moderna intends to recall the vaccination doses in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical, which is in charge of the shot’s sale and distribution in Japan. The two businesses have announced that they are investigating the Spanish factory where the COVID vaccination batches were manufactured.

The contamination, according to Moderna and Takeda, occurred during the process of putting stoppers on the vaccination bottles. The friction between two types of metal in the machinery that puts the stoppers on the vials was most likely the culprit, according to the firms.

The firms confirmed that the foreign substance in the vials was stainless steel.

“Stainless steel is utilized in heart valves, joint replacements, metal sutures, and staples on a regular basis. As a result, injection of the particles found in these batches in Japan is not likely to pose an elevated medical risk,” Takeda and Moderna stated in a joint statement.

According to Kyoda News, up to 180,000 potentially tainted doses were given out before the vaccine suspension was implemented.

Officials from the pharmaceutical and health ministries, however, maintain the high-grade stainless-steel contamination identified in the Moderna doses does not represent a health concern.

Two men died after receiving the Moderna shot as a result of the contamination issues. Although the cause of death for the two men is still being researched, Japanese health officials do not believe there is a link between the vaccination contamination and their deaths.

According to data from John Hopkins University, Japan has reported over 1.5 million coronavirus illnesses and over 16,000 COVID-19 deaths to date.

Moderna’s stock was trading at $394.47 in premarket hours on Thursday, up $4.53 or 1.16 percent.