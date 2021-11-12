Sri Lanka will levy a tax on car accidents as part of its austere budget.

In a harsh austerity budget published Friday, Sri Lanka imposed a tax on road accidents as the country grapples with a major foreign exchange deficit.

Vehicle accidents would be taxed, according to Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, as part of new income measures to reduce the budget deficit at 8.8% of GDP in 2022, down from 11.1 percent this year.

“It is proposed that a tax be imposed on automobiles involved in accidents,” Rajapaksa said in parliament. “It is predicted that this approach will minimize the number of motor vehicle accidents.” He didn’t elaborate on the crash tax.

Sri Lanka’s roadways are among the world’s most dangerous, with over 3,000 traffic fatalities and 25,000 serious injuries annually.

With foreign reserves at $2.3 billion, Rajapaksa admitted that the government was in dire trouble, down from $7.5 billion when his brother Gotabaya took over as president two years ago.

“We must admit that the rise in costs is attributable to a shortage of commodities, import restrictions, overreliance on imports, rupee depreciation, and a failure to effectively support manufacturing,” he stated.

There were no efforts taken to relieve the import restriction imposed in March last year on a variety of commodities, including autos, spare parts, tiles, and even some vital food imports.

Rajapaksa, on the other hand, hiked taxes on cigarettes and liquor, imposed a one-time tax on enterprises with income of more than 2,000 million rupees ($10 million), and raised the VAT on financial services from 15% to 18%.

He also announced that the retirement age for government employees will be raised from 60 to 65 years, delaying the payment of terminal benefits to thousands of employees and reducing government spending over the next five years.

According to official calculations, the budget deficit of 1,628 billion rupees ($8.14 billion) will be covered by borrowings, including $5.08 billion in foreign borrowings.

Officials from the Central Bank have stated that the country is experiencing its greatest foreign exchange crisis since the establishment of a free economy in 1978.

Sri Lanka’s foreign debt rating was cut by Moody’s last month.

According to Moody’s, the decision was prompted by the lack of “comprehensive funding” to meet imminent debt repayments.

Because to the Covid-19 outbreak, Sri Lanka’s economy dropped by a record 3.6 percent last year.

With the progressive reopening of the economy and the roll-out of a vaccine program, the central bank predicts growth of 4-5 percent this year.