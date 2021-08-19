Sri Lanka raises interest rates as the rupee falls to new lows.

The central bank of Sri Lanka raised interest rates for the first time in almost three years on Thursday, as the rupee fell to a new low amid a debilitating currency shortage.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka boosted its deposit and lending rates by 50 basis points to 5.0 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively, as the country of 21 million people faces shortages of imported cooking gas and sugar due to a lack of dollars.

The move was made to address “imbalances” as the rupee depreciates against the dollar, as well as “prevent the accumulation of any undue inflationary pressures,” according to the bank.

Despite the central bank’s warning that the rupee should not fall below 202, the rupee plummeted to 216.55 against the dollar, its lowest level ever.

After the coronavirus outbreak occurred last year, the government lowered rates in the hopes of boosting the economy.

However, Sri Lanka had its worst recession in decades, with the GDP contracting by 3.6 percent as visitor arrivals and, with them, foreign currency receipts plummeted.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves dropped to $2.8 billion at the end of July, down from $7.5 billion when the government assumed office in November 2019.

According to data from private banks, the rupee has lost roughly 20% of its value against the US dollar in that time.

Due to currency shortages, the government has restricted a wide range of imports since March of last year, including automobiles, industrial raw materials, and machinery.

Importers say they can’t access dollars at official exchange rates and must pay black market prices because stores are restricting essentials like sugar and milk powder.

This week, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila urged motorists to utilize fuel sparingly so that the country’s foreign exchange may be used to purchase crucial medications and vaccines.

Another senior official cautioned that unless usage was lowered, fuel rationing could be implemented by the end of the year.

Last month, Moody’s placed Sri Lanka on watch for a downgrade, citing repeated concerns about the island’s ability to repay its foreign debt.

According to Moody’s, Sri Lanka’s yearly foreign debt servicing is expected to be between $4 billion and $5 billion during the next four to five years.

Bangladesh has agreed to lend the country $250 million, as well as equal sums from India, China, and South Korea.