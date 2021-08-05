Sri Lanka Lifts Fertilizer Ban Fearing Political Repercussions

Despite farmer warnings of food shortages and serious damage to the enormous tea sector, Sri Lanka’s government backed down from relaxing an import restriction on most chemical fertilisers on Thursday, citing political concerns.

The South Asian nation has been dealing with a financial constraint exacerbated by the pandemic, with the central bank enacting wide import bans to stem the outflow of foreign currency since March last year.

Farmers who staged protests after reporting failing vegetable harvests as current stocks began to run out in recent weeks were opposed to the prohibition on chemical fertilisers, which are widely used in the tea and rice industries.

The embargo was lifted on Tuesday by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s younger brother.

The president has previously praised the strategy as assisting Sri Lankan agriculture in becoming “100% organic,” even on the world scene.

Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Udith Jayasinghe, told reporters in Colombo that there has been “no change in the government policy move to organic fertiliser.”

“Under rigorous licensing, some nitrogen-rich plant nutrients will be permitted.”

Urea fertiliser, which will remain prohibited, is widely employed in the $1.25 billion tea business, as well as in rice growing, the country’s staple meal.

Farmers would have to employ organic replacements, according to Jayasinghe.

Sri Lanka is one of the world’s leading tea exporters. Ceylon tea is prized for its flavor and good quality.

Last month, a group of experts issued a study warning of significant crop losses and food shortages unless chemical fertilizer was delivered quickly.

Herman Gunaratne, a member of a presidential commission that looked at the transition from chemical to organic fertilizer, said the abrupt change might be disastrous, especially for tea.

“We are in danger of losing our worldwide tea markets,” Gunaratne told AFP.

Sanath Gurunada, a tea plantation executive, told AFP over the weekend that the shortages will be completely felt by October.

“We have (fertiliser) stocks for the time being, but they will run out in about a month or two. After that, we won’t be able to collect the crop we used to,” he said to AFP at his Hidellana tea factory in the country’s south.

“If the harvest fails, our foreign exchange revenues will suffer as well.”