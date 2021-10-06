Sri Lanka investigates the president’s niece over the Pandora allegations.

After her and her husband were accused of having millions of dollars stashed abroad in the Pandora Papers, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa launched an investigation into his niece’s offshore fortune on Wednesday.

The opposition instantly slammed the probe, claiming that it would be a cover-up by the Rajapaksa family, who have ruled the island nation for decades.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested the major anti-graft organization to submit a report on Nirupama Rajapaksa and her husband Thirukumar Nadesan’s assets “within one month,” according to Cabinet spokesperson Dulles Alahapperuma.

Between 2004 and 2015, Nirupama Rajapaksa, 59, was a legislator in the previous governments of another uncle, current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and served as a junior minister for five years.

The names of dozens of well-known people from around the world were among the about 11.9 million papers released from financial services organizations that managed their fortune.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) obtained the Pandora Papers, which were then published in pieces by media partners such as The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian.

Corruption, money laundering, and tax avoidance are all allegations.

According to the ICIJ’s investigation of financial filings from a Nadesan trust, Nirupama Rajapaksa and Nadesan had offshore holdings worth roughly $18 million in 2017.

According to the ICIJ, a longstanding adviser to Nadesan put his whole worth in 2011 at more than $160 million in emails to Asiaciti Trust, a Singapore-based financial services business.

According to the ICIJ, the couple declined to comment.

It is not unlawful in Sri Lanka to hold assets offshore or to use shell corporations, but it must be reported to the local tax authorities.

Last month, the government passed legislation providing amnesty to tax evaders in the hopes of bringing back cash stored overseas at a time when the island is experiencing a severe currency crisis.

Anura Dissanayake, a leftist opposition legislator, said he had little faith in the latest probe, which he claimed was set up to divert public outrage.

AFP quoted Dissanayake as saying, “Investigations are a device to bury the truth and protect the guilty.”

In 2016, Nadesan and another Rajapaksa sibling, Basil Rajapaksa, who is the current finance minister, were indicted in a local money laundering case. The case is still open.

The “Pandora Papers” are the most recent in a series of large-scale leaks handled by the ICIJ, which began with LuxLeaks in 2014 and ended with the Panama Papers in 2016.

The Paradise Papers in 2017 and the FinCen files in 2018 followed them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.