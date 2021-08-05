Squishmallows will make their way into the world of television and film, according to a new deal with CAA.

According to Variety, Squishmallows, the current toy craze, has recently struck a representation deal with Creative Artists Agency as the brand enters a new era of themed films, television, video games, publishing, live touring, and more.

“The Squishmallows brand has reached a new level of success, with phenomenal growth and increased popularity over the past year. “Now is the ideal time to team up with CAA, the industry’s greatest partners, to fully capitalize on the brand’s momentum and produce substantial content and entertainment experiences for our brand fans,” said Michael Rinzler, executive vice president and partner at Jazwares.

The brand was founded by Jonathan Kelly in 2017 with only eight characters and is produced by Jazwares. Since then, it has increased in popularity, with over 1,000 different characters and a total of 86 million pieces sold.

Jazwares is a well-known toy company that also makes products for the Fortnite, Pokeman, Peppa Pig, and Cabbage Patch Kids franchises.

Similar to the TY Beanie Babies craze of the 1990s and early 2000s, people are attempting to acquire as many of the toys as possible.

Jazwares and Moonbug Entertainment developed a YouTube series for Squishmallows called “Squishville” in June. Until October, new episodes of the series will be released every Saturday.

The huggable plushes are especially popular among youngsters and young people, having TikTok to thank for much of their burgeoning appeal.

