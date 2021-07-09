Square is working on a Bitcoin wallet that will be available in the real world.

Square, a financial payments company, was hard at work on a real-world wallet for safely storing bitcoin cryptocurrency on Friday.

Last month, Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter, posted a request for input on the idea.

Jesse Dorogusker of the Square hardware team tweeted on Thursday, “This community’s response to our thread about this project has been wonderful – encouraging, kind, collaborative, and inspiring.”

“To make bitcoin custody more widespread, we have chosen to offer a hardware wallet and service.”

“We’re doing it #bitcoin,” Dorsey tweeted, endorsing Dorogusker’s post.

Hardware wallets can be used to store digital currency offline and sync with apps for online transactions as needed.

Another alternative for bitcoin owners is to use “virtual” wallets, which entails entrusting money to third parties and accessing funds via passwords.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey argued that bitcoin is a money for the public, and that it is critical to provide mechanisms for individuals to retain it without entrusting it to third parties.

In June, Dorsey tweeted, “The exchange you used to buy your bitcoin undoubtedly caters to your security with good intent, but circumstances may reveal “custody” truly means “IOU.”

“Choosing to keep custody and security of your bitcoin is a difficult decision.”

He envisioned a bitcoin wallet that allows individuals to utilize some of the cryptocurrency for purchasing, such as through smartphones, while keeping the rest safe.

“We can foresee apps that run without Square, and perhaps even without authorization from Apple and Google,” he continued, referring to the creators of the world’s two most popular smartphone operating systems.

Square will create accounts for the bitcoin wallet initiative on Twitter and the software developer community website GitHub, according to Dorsey.