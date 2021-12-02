Square, a payment processing company, has a new name: Block.

Square, the digital payments company co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and still run by him, changed its name to Block on Wednesday as it expands into bitcoin and other financial technology tools.

The Square payments platform, which was the business’s main offering when Jim McKelvey and Jack Dorsey created it in San Francisco in 2009, will keep its name, and the now-public company will trade under the ticker “SQ.”

Square began by offering small companies credit or debit card processing devices that plug into smartphones or computer tablets.

Since then, the company has grown to include Cash App and Tidal, Jay-music Z’s streaming service.

In a statement, Dorsey added, “We established the Square brand for our Seller business, which is where it belongs.”

“Block has a new name, but our mission of economic empowerment hasn’t changed.”

According to Block, the corporate name change is an acknowledgment to the company’s expansion and will not result in organizational reorganization.

In a similar approach, Facebook recently changed its corporate name to Meta, while Google adopted the moniker Alphabet years ago.

“I’m not trying to be all meta on you, but we’re going to!” Square stated about the name change in a comment area beneath a Dorsey tweet.

“Block” alludes to the neighborhood blocks where we discover our vendors, as well as a blockchain, block parties with live music, challenges to overcome, a chunk of code, building blocks, and, of course, tungsten cubes.

The name also refers to a corporate environment as a whole.

Square has stated that it is working on a digital money wallet, and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has showed interest in the company entering into cryptocurrency mining.

Spiral will be the name of a project at Square Crypto that was formerly known as Square Crypto.

Dorsey announced his departure from Twitter earlier this week, after guiding the social media platform through the turbulence of Donald Trump’s administration and surviving an activist investor’s attempt to force him out in 2020.

Elliott Management put pressure on Dorsey in 2020, claiming he had split himself too thin by operating both Twitter and Square.

Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer, has taken over as CEO, with Dorsey stating that he will remain on the board until approximately May to assist with the transition.