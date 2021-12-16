Springsteen’s entire music catalog is being sold for $500 million.

Bruce Springsteen, the latest superstar singer to join a flurry of catalog sales spurred by the pandemic, has reportedly sold his music rights to Sony for half a billion dollars.

The sale includes Springsteen’s complete music library as well as his whole body of work as a songwriter, including the legendary smash “Born in the USA,” which has sold roughly 30 million copies, according to The New York Times and US entertainment site Billboard.

The Times cited sources familiar with the arrangement, but Sony has yet to make a public statement.

Springsteen, 72, has been with Sony’s Columbia Records for his entire 50-year career, selling more than 150 million records. He is known as “The Boss” and “America’s Dad.”

The New Jersey-born musical folk storyteller has received 20 Grammy awards and is well-known both at home and abroad.

He recently released “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a conversational podcast and accompanying book with former US President Barack Obama.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the performing arts industry, but music publishing, an often-overlooked aspect of the industry, is growing.

Even when other businesses collapse under the weight of the epidemic, the revenue streams of songwriting copyright portfolios can be lucrative in the long run, and are increasingly luring investors.

Tina Turner, 81, sold her music rights to German label BMG for an unknown sum in October.

Bob Dylan, the 2016 Nobel Laureate for Literature, sold his entire catalog to Universal Music for an estimated $300 million a year ago.

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac reportedly received $100 million for her majority ownership in the band’s repertoire, while Neil Young of Canada, Blondie, and Sharika also made deals for undisclosed sums.

According to industry experts, catalog costs began to rise before 2020, but surged during the pandemic when musicians were unable to perform tours and concerts.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a British investment and management company that debuted on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018, is in charge of much of the business.

Primary Wave, which negotiated the Nicks sale, Tempo Investments, Round Hill, and Reservoir are among the other main players.

David Crosby, singer-songwriter and founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, told AFP earlier this year that he was selling his own library because Covid had stopped performing live shows, which many artists rely on.

“The fundamental issue is that we’ve all been forcibly retired and are powerless to do anything about it,” he explained.

Streaming services, according to many musicians, are also beneficial. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.