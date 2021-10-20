Spotify and Shopify have teamed up to allow in-app merchandise purchases.

Shopify, a Canadian e-commerce behemoth, announced a deal with Spotify, the music streaming giant, on Wednesday that will allow in-app sales of artists’ products.

The partnership comes just two months after the Ottawa-based firm struck a similar pact with TikTok, a video-sharing app.

Shopify stated in a statement that musicians would be able to link their Shopify store to their Spotify profile, allowing listeners to purchase products on the same Spotify page where they can listen to their latest songs.

Amir Kabbara, Shopify’s director of product, said that musicians are becoming more entrepreneurial in their pursuit of “multifaceted brands and enterprises,” and that “we’re now making it easier for them to reach fans where they are.”

“We’re allowing artists to look beyond the typical merch table with new methods to monetize, and to experiment with their brands through commerce,” he added of the initiative.

Listeners in the United States and Canada, as well as Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, will be able to access the service.