Spinach Recall 2021: A Broadened Greens Recall Has Been Issued Due To Concerns About Salmonella.

BrightFarms has increased its original recall, which was issued on July 15 for a range of salad greens that may be contaminated with Salmonella, to include baby spinach since it, too, may be contaminated with the infection.

The contaminated baby spinach was grown at BrightFarms’ greenhouse farm in Rochelle, Illinois, and sold at Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart, Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, and Tadych’s, among others, in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan.

The spinach was sold in 4-ounce and 8-ounce transparent plastic clamshells with a best-by date of July 26. 5706200439 and 5706200449 are the UPC codes that are affected.

BrightFarms’ salad greens, including Nutrigreens, Butter Crisp, Harvest Crunch, Mighty Romaine, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Spring Crunch, Spring Mix, and Sunny Crunch, were recalled on July 15.

The recalled produce had an expiration date of July 29 and was sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. It came in clear plastic clamshell packets of 3 ounces, 4 ounces, and 8 ounces.

Customers who bought the recalled spinach or other greens should either throw them away or return them to the store for a refund. From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, contact 1-866-857-8745, or send an email to [email protected] with the subject line: Recall.

BrightFarms said it launched the recall “out of an excess of caution” after receiving 11 reports of customer ailments tied to its products throughout June. According to the firm, the recall does not affect any other items.

BrightFarms also stated that it had “begun taking steps to reinforce their existing stringent food safety standards, including testing all goods produced in its Rochelle facility for Salmonella exposure prior to distribution.”

In small children, the elderly, and persons with compromised immune systems, salmonella infections can cause serious and deadly illnesses. Fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort are some of the symptoms that others may experience. Salmonella infections can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis in rare circumstances.