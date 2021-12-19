‘Spider-Man’ grosses $253 million in its massive North American debut.

The new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from Sony and Marvel had a spectacular North American opening this weekend, with an estimated $253 million, making it the third-biggest domestic opening of all time.

According to the BoxOfficeMojo website, the film’s opening is only behind 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($357 million) and the previous year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($258 million). Early predictions of $130-150 million were significantly surpassed.

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, the latest superhero film is on track to gross $600 million internationally. And this comes as theaters struggle to recover from months of Covid-induced closures.

“This is a tremendous opening,” Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross told Variety.

“‘Spider-Man’ is exploding,” he added, whereas other major shows struggle to maintain their momentum.

Last weekend’s top film, Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story,” made only $10.5 million in its opening weekend.

“No Way Home” is British actor Tom Holland’s third solo film in the immensely popular role, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in supporting parts.

In 2002, Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” became the first film in cinematic history to gross more than $100 million in its first weekend.

As a result, the rest of the weekend’s best films were pushed to the background.

With $6.3 million, Disney’s “Encanto,” an animated fantasy with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, came in second for the Friday-to-Sunday weekend.

With only $3.4 million, 20th Century Fox’s “West Side Story,” starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers in the gritty streets of New York, slid to third place.

Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest installment in the eerie franchise, came in fourth with $3.4 million.

“Nightmare Alley,” a new criminal thriller from Searchlight, came in fifth. Despite positive reviews, Guillermo del Toro’s picture barely made $3 million.

“House of Gucci” ($1.9 million) rounded out the top ten.

“Eternals” ($1.2 million) is a film about immortals.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” ($400,000) is a film based on a true story.

“Dune” ($240,000) and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” ($280,000).