Spider-Man Gives Theaters a Glimpse of Pre-Pandemic Times (Infographic).

After a bleak year and a half for movie theaters in the United States and around the world, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man saved the day this weekend, surpassing not only pandemic box office records, but also some pre-Covid ones.

Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $253 million at the domestic box office this weekend, according to Box Office Mojo, making it the best December opening of all time, Sony’s biggest ever movie opening, and the third-best opening weekend in box office history, at least when inflation is taken into account.

The latest Spider-Man film, as shown in the figure below, gave moviegoers a taste of pre-epidemic times, boosting last weekend’s box office to levels not seen since the pandemic hit in March 2020. The previous weekend was the most successful since April 2019, when Avengers: Endgame, the greatest opening of all time, pushed box office revenues beyond $400 million from Friday to Sunday.