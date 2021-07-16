Spain Tourism Rides the ‘Covid Rollercoaster’ with Teeth Gritted

The outlook for Spain’s tourism sector is deteriorating, with European reservations dropping due to rising Covid cases, but industry insiders are optimistic that the summer will not repeat the disaster of 2020.

After the French and German governments recommended their residents to avoid Spain, which has seen a recent surge in infections, the Exceltur tourist organisation reported a sharp slowdown in reservations this week.

“Bookings were going good but have slowed down, notably from France,” said Jorge Marichal, president of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation (CEHAT).

“The scenario might alter in a matter of hours. The entire summer will be the same – a roller-coaster ride in which we must make judgments as we go.”

Bookings at beach hotels, which were 80 percent lower in April and May than in 2019, recovered in June, leaving the total only 60 percent lower than the same period two years ago, according to Exceltur.

The administration reaffirmed its goal of attracting 45 million visitors this year, roughly half of the number in 2019.

Spain was the world’s second-most popular tourist destination after France when the epidemic struck in spring 2020, and the tourism sector accounted for about 12% of the economy.

However, the situation has rapidly deteriorated as a result of a large-scale outbreak among students celebrating in the Balearic Islands, which quickly spread throughout the country.

On July 8, France issued a travel warning to its citizens about traveling to Spain or Portugal for vacations because to an increase in Covid-19 infections caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain.

The decision prompted outcry across the Pyrenees, though France’s top diplomat later softened the threat, just stating that vaccination was required before visiting Spain.

Last Monday, Germany classified all of Spain, including its two most popular archipelagos, the Canary Islands in the Atlantic and the Balearic Isles in the Mediterranean, to be a risk region.

Britain dropped the Balearic Islands to its “amber” travel list this week, taking them from the green list where they had been placed in late June.

As a result of the decision, non-vaccinated British visitors will be required to stay in quarantine for ten days after returning from the islands beginning Monday.

The leader of the Balearic Islands’ hotel federation, Maria Frontera, told Cadena Cope radio that any declaration from the government in our big visitor markets has an instant impact.

