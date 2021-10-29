Spain is concerned about gas supply, with a pipeline set to shut down as winter approaches.

Will there be enough gas to heat homes in Spain this winter, and if so, at what cost? These are troubling questions for Spanish authorities, as a critical pipeline is set to shut down this weekend.

Algeria announced on Sunday that exports through the Gaz-Maghreb-Europe (GME) pipeline, which carries over 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, will be halted.

The pipeline, which passes through Morocco before reaching the Mediterranean at the Strait of Gibraltar, is a victim of Algeria-Morocco tensions.

With Algeria’s diplomatic relations with Morocco having been cut in August, a renewal of the pipeline contract, which expires on Sunday, is improbable, putting one of Spain’s primary suppliers of gas in jeopardy.

Spain “finds itself in a tricky scenario” with technical limits restricting alternative sources and the danger of more price increases, even if “the risk of shortages is low,” according to Gonzalo Escribano, an energy specialist at the Elcano think tank in Madrid.

He described the decision as “terrible news… at a difficult time” for Spain, which gets half of its natural gas from Algeria.

Despite a large investment in wind and solar, Spain is still reliant on imported electricity.

What would the shutdown of GME mean for Spain?

During a meeting in Algiers earlier this week, Spain’s Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera tried to sound encouraging, saying that “arrangements have been made to continue to ensure, in the best possible way, deliveries of gas through Medgaz according to a well-defined schedule.”

Medgaz is a second pipeline that travels straight beneath the Mediterranean Sea between Algeria and Spain.

It has a capacity of eight billion cubic meters per year, and planned expansions might increase it to 10.5 billion cubic meters per year.

Algeria also considers boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries by sea.

“On paper, ensuring the same level of deliveries is sufficient. However, there is a difference between theory and practice, and Spain is not immune to negative surprises “Thierry Bros, a professor at Sciences Po University in Paris who specializes in energy geopolitics, said.

Work on expanding Medgaz’s capacity is likely to extend through December.

“Valves must be replaced, and testing must be performed… You can’t rule out the possibility of delays “”Bros” stated.

However, he feels that the biggest issue is with LNG, which is transported on special ships that retain the gas at a very low temperature so that it remains condensed in liquid form.

“Finding such ships could be difficult,” Bros warned, “especially at this time when there is strong demand for gas in Asia” and shipowners seek the most profitable routes.

