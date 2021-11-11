SpaceX sends four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Elon Musk’s private business SpaceX flew four astronauts to the International Space Station on the “Crew-3” mission on Wednesday night, following a series of delays.

After the astronauts from the earlier Crew-2 mission splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday night, the orbiting outpost is currently operating with just one NASA astronaut in the US segment to welcome the incoming crew.

Crew-3’s At 9:03 p.m. local time (0203 GMT Thursday), Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, and Tom Marshburn of the United States, and Matthias Maurer of Germany, launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft attached to a Falcon 9 rocket. In the SpaceX control room, the launch was met with cheers.

The Endurance spacecraft will dock with the International Space Station around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday (0010 GMT Friday).

The flight was originally scheduled for October 31 but was postponed due to weather and subsequently a “small medical issue” affecting one of the crew members. NASA did not reveal who it was, but said it had nothing to do with Covid.

Along with Barron and Maurer, Chari, a US Air Force colonel, is heading the mission and making his first trip to space.

Marshburn, a medical doctor, flew on a Space Shuttle mission in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz trip in 2012-13.

Barron, a submarine warfare officer for the Navy, and Chari, a materials science engineer, were selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, the most current recruiting, while Maurer, a materials science engineer, will become the 12th German in space.

Crew-3 is part of NASA’s multibillion-dollar cooperation with SpaceX, which was signed after the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011 and intends to reestablish the United States’ human spaceflight capability.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has confirmed that he will be present for the launch on Wednesday.

The foursome will stay on the orbital outpost for six months, conducting research that will aid future deep space exploration and enhance life on Earth.

An experiment to grow plants in space without soil or other growth media, as well as another to manufacture optical fibers in microgravity, which past research suggests will be superior in quality to those made on Earth, are among the mission’s scientific highlights.

The Crew-3 astronauts will also participate in two tourism missions, including Japanese visitors on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the end of the year and the Space-X Axiom crew, which is scheduled to launch in February 2022.