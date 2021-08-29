Soy Sauce Is Trying To Be The “Ketchup Of India,” According To A Japanese Giant.

Every dish, including dessert, tastes better with a dash of soy sauce, according to Kikkoman, a Japanese food company hoping to persuade Indians to use it in curries, sweets, and everything in between.

It will be difficult to persuade 1.3 billion people to add an East Asian staple to their butter chicken and samosas, but it will be easier than the brand’s 1960s drive into the United States.

“People assumed we were selling bug juice when we entered the US because of the black color,” Harry Hakuei Kosato, Kikkoman’s India representative, told AFP.

Kikkoman’s funnel-shaped dispenser is already a household staple in the United States, accounting for half of the company’s $4.4 billion in revenue, and the company now intends to repeat that success in India.

Since the 1980s, the growing popularity of Japanese food in the West has helped sales, but the company is taking a different approach in India, which has a large vegetarian population.

“The goal isn’t to get everyone to eat sushi. “We want our soy sauce to become India’s ketchup,” Kosato remarked.

In a country where culinary inventiveness is part of street food culture, he hopes the decision to sell the sauce as an infinitely customizable condiment will strike a chord.

For example, a hawker classic in Mumbai is the grilled Bombay Sandwich, which is a buttered British-style toastie filled with boiled potato, onion, tomato, beetroot, and coriander chutney, and topped with a sprinkle of “sev,” a crispy deep-fried Indian snack.

As a result, it’s hardly unexpected that some Indian cooks used soy sauce in their dishes before Kikkoman arrived in the country earlier this year.

Prashant Issar, who runs Mirchi and Mime, a Mumbai restaurant that specializes in modern Indian food, initially used it in a biryani six years ago.

Since then, he’s thrown a splash of soy sauce into everything from samosas to lamb keema.

“It was like ‘oh my goodness’ when I tasted it with keema pao. “It was a flavor explosion,” Issar told AFP.

He described it as “a kind of a chef’s secret” because “it has this indefinable umami flavor, this tangy, sharp quality you can’t find anywhere else.”

Kikkoman is now attempting to reach out to regular Indians, relying on social media celebrities like as Shalini Kapoor to pique interest in their product.

For Kapoor, a home chef who disliked the "synthetic" flavor of readily available ingredients.