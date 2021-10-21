Southwest will reduce flight numbers due to a staffing shortage.

Southwest Airlines said on Thursday that recent flight cancellations will cost it $75 million as it deals with a staffing shortage that has caused it to reduce capacity.

Due to poor weather and staffing shortages, the domestic-focused US carrier had to cancel more than 2,000 flights earlier this month.

Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a statement that staffing numbers “fell below plan” after Southwest was “aggressive” in ramping up capacity.

“To adapt to the present staffing scenario, we’ve scaled back our capacity plans,” Kelly added. “We’re on track to hire 5,000 new people by the end of the year, and we’re already more than halfway there.” Following the troubles earlier this month, the carrier said it anticipated $75 million in costs for “consumer refunds and gestures of goodwill.”

Southwest now estimates seat capacity to be down 8% in December compared to the same month last year, after earlier anticipating a 5% decline.

The airline expects flight loads to be 80 to 85 percent of what they were in 2019, which is comparable to other carriers who are ramping up service as the economy improves.

Southwest recorded profits of $446 million in the third quarter, enabling the firm to avoid a loss by using $763 million in US funding approved by Congress to sustain airline workers.

In late-morning trading, shares dipped 1.6 percent to $48.68.