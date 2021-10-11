Southwest claims that staffing shortages were a factor in the flight delays.

Southwest Airlines conceded on Monday that staffing shortages played a factor in the service interruption, after first blaming air traffic control issues and weather for thousands of aircraft cancellations.

According to airline tracker FlightAware, the carrier cancelled 1,124 flights on Sunday, far more than any other airline, 800 the day before, and another 326 on Monday.

“On Friday evening, the airline closed the day with numerous cancellations, largely due to weather and other external restrictions,” the low-cost carrier said in a statement. “This left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to run our schedule on Saturday.”

“Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continuous strain on our crew resources resulted in further cancellations across our point-to-point network over the weekend and into Monday,” the company said.

Southwest Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven told employees, “We’re still not where we need to be on staffing, particularly with flight crews,” according to CNBC.

Southwest, like most airlines, let staff go when the Covid-19 outbreak hit, but has witnessed a boom in revenue this year as immunizations encourage people to travel again.

The weekend snarls sparked rumors that some pilots or other Southwest employees were taking part in a work stoppage to protest the company’s decision to enforce Covid-19 vaccinations for all employees.

Southwest said in a statement that “the operational problems were not caused by Southwest employee demonstrations” and that they hope to get back to normal “as quickly as feasible.”

The Southwest pilots’ union has likewise shot down the rumors.

Southwest had previously blamed the delays on air traffic control concerns, but the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Twitter on Sunday that “no FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been recorded since Friday.”

“Some airlines continue to face scheduling issues as a result of out-of-place aircraft and staff,” the agency noted.